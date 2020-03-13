Mudslide shuts down popular road in Pikeville, Ky.

UPDATE 3/13/20 @ 8:30 p.m.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are still on scene Friday night of the mudslide that closed Chloe Creek Road (state Route 1460) in Pikeville.

AEP has cleared up utility lines, and Suddenlink crews are working to reestablish phone lines.

KYTC crew supervisor Joshua Blackburn expects the road to reopen by the end of the day.

"We had very heavy rain last night all through the night," Blackburn said. "The ground is already very saturated and saturated hillside move."

No injuries were reported in the slide.

