A mudslide closed one lane of Rt. 60 early Thursday morning.

The slide happened just after 4:00 a.m. Thurdsay near Burning Springs Road in Dupont City.

Kanawha County dispatchers tell WSAZ West Virginia Department of Highways crews are at the scene.

The westbound lanes of traffic are closed as crews work to clean up the mudslide.

