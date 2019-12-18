Mudslide slows traffic on Big Creek Road in Pike County

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are working to clean up a mudslide on Big Creek Road (state Route 468) in Pike County.

According to their Facebook page, this is the same area workers cleaned up a small slide Tuesday morning, just north of Rockhouse.

However, Wednesday's mudslide produced a lot more material on the road.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the roadway.

Since there are no homes or businesses nearby, after dusk the road becomes very dark. The only light provided is what comes from the equipment.

KYTC officials ask that motorists slow down to keep both drivers and workers safe.