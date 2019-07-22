Mudslides impact Clay County

While most of the state experienced severe heat, residents of Ivydale Road in Clay County endured mudslides.

Here's a stretch of West Virginia State Route 4 impacted by mudslides on Sunday.

Clay County dispatcher Michelle Morton described the calls that started coming in around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

"High water coming in to people's yards," Morton said. "Drainage, some drainage issues, trees down blocking the roads. Then we had a call with the mudslide blocking the whole road right here on Route 4, then we had some with the power lines. Trees coming down with the power lines."

Division of Highway officials worked until 3 a.m. Monday to ensure there were no road closures for the morning commute. As of Monday evening, no injuries or damaged homes have been reported.