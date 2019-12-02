Multi-department task force results in 6 arrests

A multi-agency task force tasked with combating violent crime has resulted in six arrests, two of which Charleston police identified in September 2019 as “most dangerous offenders” related to violent crime.

The task force, comprised of 20 officers from the Charleston Police Department and the South Charleston Police Department, worked for three weeks and received assistance from the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Explosives (ATF); and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The task force resulted in the arrests of Braheem Griffin and Malik Hawk, both suspects that the Charleston Police Department named as dangerous offenders.

Griffin was arrested Nov. 20, near Philadelphia in connection with a murder in Charleston on July 4.

Hawk was arrested Nov. 14 by South Charleston police for wanton endangerment in connection with a shooting incident on Charleston’s West Side.

Both suspects were apprehended without incident.

In addition, the task force also arrested four additional suspects whose charges included prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

