Multi-million dollar aquatic center to be built in Greenbrier County

A major announcement Wednesday in Fairlea is being called a jump start to wellness, prosperity and economic growth in southern West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice joined other officials to announce he is recommending the state put forward $2 million to help build the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center.

So far, $4 million has been raised, however, the project will cost around $6 million to complete.

The governor has requested that additional funding from the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council.

The idea for the aquatic center came as a result of a student project at Greenbrier East High School five years ago.

Architecture, engineering and business students collaborated on the project.

Officials say the goal is to begin work at the site around the beginning of May with the hope of opening the facility to swimmers by summer of 2021.

The center will be located on five acres of land provided by the State Fair of West Virginia.

It will have a competition pool, a recreational pool, therapy pool and splash dish among other different amenities.

Gov. Justice says the project will help to improve lives in West Virginia and will help to spawn economic growth in area. Other officials say the center will help make Greenbrier County a more "desirable place to live."

“It’s even more special to think that this idea, that we’re about to put into action, was dreamed up in one of our classrooms by a group of ambitious, intelligent, and committed students who had an idea to make their community a better place,” Gov. Justice said. “With this project, we are showing that anyone can play a role in making their hometown a little bit better. And I hope that people all across West Virginia see what we’re doing here and start to come up with their own ideas for goodness where they live.”

Renderings of the center are attached to this article.