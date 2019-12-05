Multi-million dollar makeover for Marshall University's Memorial Student Center

The Memorial Student Center at Marshall University has a new modern look.

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday morning on the college campus to honor the six-month, $4.5 million renovation project.

The updates to the lobby include: a floating staircase that extends from the basement to the second floor, new furnishings, flooring and lighting, contemporary glass railings on the second floor and an updated fireplace.

A touchscreen has also been added in honor of the football team, staff, flight crew and supporters who perished on Southern Airways Flight 932.

The bookstore also has an updated look with the addition of a dressing room.

The food court has updated seating, as well as the addition of a full-size Chick-fil-A, Steak 'n Shake, La Famiglia and Huntington Market.

Student center director William Carter says the overhaul will help recruitment efforts and provide a place for students to study or relax.

Aside from a few minor refreshes over the years, Marshall University staff says there has never been an overhaul of the student center on this scale.

