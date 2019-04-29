Multi-million dollar water infrastructure project for Meigs County announced

A grant will assist with water infrastructure upgrades in Meigs County.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) made an announcement about the funding Monday. The $250,000 federal grant will go to the Tuppers Plains-Chester Water District.

According to a press release from Sen. Brown's office, state and local sources will provide about $6,595,765. That brings the total funding for the project to $6,845,765.

The money is for the "installation of vital water lines, valves, hydrants, a new water booster station and an elevated 250,000 gallon water storage tank, as well as 6,100 automatic water meters that will help improve efficiency. The funding will also help expand the Leading Creek Conservancy District interconnect, which will increase water capacity in the district, provide a backup water source, and improve the water distribution system that serves more than 1,500 households and 14 businesses in the area."

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), a federal economic development agency that helps the Appalachian region, awarded the grant.

“Water infrastructure is critical to Ohio communities’ ability to create jobs and compete,” Brown said. “This investment will help keep water rates affordable, attract jobs and businesses to the area, and improve access to safe and clean water in Meigs County.”