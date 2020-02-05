Multi-sports complex to be built at Barboursville City Park

A brand new, multi-use sports complex is being built at Barboursville City Park.

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum tells WSAZ the village approved almost $1.8 million at their meeting on Tuesday to go toward the first phase of the project.

"This project will benefit our youth sports programs, as well as extend our ability to attract larger/multi-sport tournaments and teams from near and far," Tatum said. "The investment we are making solidifies our commitment to our young people and ensures we continue to reap the benefits of the $9 billion industry that is sports tourism."

The village is financing the first phase themselves.

The the first phase of building at the Barboursville Sports Complex will include three synthetic turf fields. The mayor says the fields will be ready for soccer tournaments in late June and early July.

The mayor says the village hopes to break ground on the project in about three weeks.

The fields will be used for a number of sports including soccer, baseball, softball, football and lacrosse.

According to the mayor, the village is hoping to attract big tournaments in the future.

The second phase of the project will include building an indoor recreation facility.

That facility will be used for basketball and other indoor sports. It will also have batting cages inside.

To see the complete artist rendering, click on the Related Documents with this story.

