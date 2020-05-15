Multi-vehicle Charleston crash involves ambulance

Crews are on the scene of an accident Friday night in Charleston involving several vehicles, including an ambulance, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southeast. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed there at this time.

According to dispatchers, a Boone County ambulance is one of the vehicles involved.

According to crews on the scene, the ambulance ran into a car and the car was pushed into a fire station.

There were a total of four vehicles involved, including the ambulance.

Three people were transported to the hospital, including two EMS workers.

