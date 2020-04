All westbound lanes of I-64 near the 45 mile marker are shut down Thursday afternoon following an accident.

911 dispatchers tell WSAZ.com four vehicles were involved in the crash that happened at about 12:45 p.m.

Dispatchers say there are no reports of any injuries.

The Nitro Police Department as well as Nitro Fire Department are on scene.

Officials say tow trucks are on the way to assist.

