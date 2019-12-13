Multiple accidents shut down I-79

Multiple accidents have shut down Interstate 79 from Flatwoods to Burnsville. That is according to the Flatwoods Community Volunteer Fire Department.

The department says that multiple wrecks took place just before 7 A.M. Friday and involved tractor-trailers. They urge drivers to stay off the road if at all possible due to ice on the roads north of the Flatwoods exit.

Both northbound lanes at mile marker 67 are shut down.

There is no word on any injuries or when the road will reopen.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for more updates on this developing story.