UPDATE l Multiple crashes cause delays on I-64 in Kanawha County

UPDATE 10/22/19 @ 8:03 a.m..

Multiple wrecks in Kanawha County have cleared after causing congestion delays along I-64 Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/22/19

Two crashes in Kanawha County are causing congestion delays along I-64.

The first crash happened around 6:45 Tuesday morning.

Metro dispatchers say the crash happened just past the Oakwood Rd. exit in the westbound lanes of traffic.

The crash was between a car and a semi truck.

No one was injured in the crash.

The second crash happened around 6:53 Tuesday morning in the eastbound lanes of traffic in Nitro on the interstate bridge.

Metro dispatchers say no one was injured in the crash near Nitro, but crews are working to remove debris from the road.

Eastbound traffic is backing up at the Nitro bridge. Westbound traffic is backing up near the Montrose Dr. interchange.

