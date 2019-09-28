Multiple crews fighting large fire in Greenup County, Ky.

Crews from multiple fire departments early Saturday morning are fighting "a commercial structure fire with numerous hazards," according to a release from the Greenup Volunteer Fire Department.

Greenup County 911 dispatchers say several barns are involved.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area of U.S. 23 and Castle Marina Drive.

Other details are unavailable at this time.

