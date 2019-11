Crews from multiple fire departments are battling a structure fire in the 100 block of Saddle Ridge Road, Greenup County 911 dispatchers say.

There’s no details at this time about possible injuries.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m.

Crews from the Little Sandy, Russell, Flatwoods, Westwood, Summit and Ironville volunteer fire departments are all on the scene.

