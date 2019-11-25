Multiple crews fighting structure fire in Spencer, W.Va.

Crews from multiple fire departments are on the scene Monday night of a structure fire along First Street in Spencer, Roane County 911 dispatchers say.

All crews from Roane County are on the scene, and mutual aid is being called in from Calhoun and Jackson counties.

There is no word at this time about what kind of structure is involved.

As of just after 9 p.m., it remains an active scene. We have a crew headed that way.

