RAW VIDEO | Multiple departments at large fire in Mason County

Multiple departments responded to a large fire in Point Pleasant, West Virginia Thursday.

The structure fire in Point Pleasant was reported around 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

The Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) is asking people to avoid the area near Main Street and 7th Street.

No other information is available at this time.

