Multiple departments responding to commercial building fire in Greenup County

Several departments are at the scene of a commercial building fire in Greenup County, Kentucky.

The fire is at Graf Brothers Flooring on Johnson Lane in South Shore. 911 dispatchers say the building that holds the saw dust is on fire.

It started just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Four fire departments are responding.

Firefighters on scene say the flames are inside the walls.

No injuries have been reported.

The company lost a building to a fire a little more than a year ago. On Dec. 30, 2017, a fire destroyed a 75,000 square foot building.

Keep checking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information.