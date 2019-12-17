UPDATE | Multiple fatalities, injuries reported in Lewis County crash

UPDATE 12/17/19 @ 10:25 p.m.

More details have been released about a deadly crash Tuesday night that claimed two people's lives and injured several others.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. on state Route 8 at Black Oak, investigators say. They say it occurred about two and a half miles east of Vanceburg.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Department posted the following message on its Facebook page:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those involved in the motor vehicle collision tonight at Black Oak resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

"Please keep these members of our community, as well as our first responders, in your thoughts and prayers.

"Together we pray for strength and for our community to come together at this time of great sorrow."

The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time.

