UPDATE | No injuries in Crede fire

UPDATE 12/27/2019 @ 1:10 p.m.

There were no injuries involved in a structure fire in Crede Friday afternoon.

Officials on scene of a fire in Crede tell WSAZ the fire stayed mostly in the top floor of the two-story residence. The bottom floor has been described as 'salvageable'.

Crews are still extinguishing flames but the fire is expected to be completely out soon.

ORIGINAL STORY

Multiple fire crews are on scene battling flames in Crede Friday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the fire started in the 3600 block of Crede Drive.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Pinch and Malden Fire Departments responded.

