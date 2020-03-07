Multiple people injured in Ashland stabbing

Ashland Police say at least three people are injured after a stabbing late Friday night.

Police were called to the 400 block of 31st St. in Ashland around 10:50 p.m. with a report of about 10 to 15 people fighting, police chief Todd Kelley said.

When officers got to the scene, they saw multiple people running and found three with injuries from the altercation, Kelley told WSAZ.

One male was stabbed and two other males were hit with an unknown blunt object, Kelley said. One was taken to the trauma unit at Cabell-Huntington Hospital and two were taken to King's Daughters. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time.

One of the injured men has been arrested, Kelley said. His name has not been released.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

The Boyd County Sheriff's Department and Boyd County EMS were on scene and assisted Ashland Police.

A similar incident happened in Ashland three weeks ago after more than a dozen juveniles were reported fighting. The fight ended with two juveniles being stabbed and another injured.

According to a news release from the Ashland Police Department, the incident that happened the night of February 14 "was specific to all those involved in the disturbance and not random."

