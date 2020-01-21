Multiple shots fired captured on home surveillance

Police have released surveillance video of multiple shots fired from an AK-47 style weapon in the 400 block of Wyoming Street.

Multiple shots fired were captured on home surveillance video in Charleston, West Virginia.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Charleston Police say.

Two suspects approached the porch of the home. One knocked on the door then walked toward the sidewalk.

When someone asked “Who is it?” the person who was armed fired multiple times while running away.

No one was hurt, but the home was struck by gunfire. Police say they obtained evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston Police at 304-348-8111. Callers may remain anonymous.

