Multiple storm damage reports in Kanawha County after tornado warning; nearly 20,000 without power

After a brief tornado warning was issued Monday evening in parts of Kanawha County, there are multiple reports of damage in some areas.

A viewer in Mink Shoals, West Virginia, sent us this photo. Parts of Kanawha County were under a tornado warning.

Trees are reported down in parts of the county, including in the 800 block of Scenic Drive -- located off Greenbrier Street in Charleston.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, the call was dispatched as someone trapped inside a home by a falling tree at that location.

The tornado warning also caused a recess in the West Virginia Senate chambers during the ongoing special session about education reform. Lights flickered inside the chamber at the time.

A viewer in the Mink Shoals area sent us a photo of what appears to be a funnel cloud.

According to our media partner WV MetroNews, damage was reported in Sissonville, South Hills in Charleston and areas north of the Capital City.

The Kanawha County Commission issued a statement later Monday night, saying the damage appears to have been caused by a tornado.

"It is my belief that a tornado touched down in several areas of the county," Commission President Kent Carper said in a release. "This will be verified by the National Weather Service, however based on damage we are seeing and pictures that have been provided it appears a tornado touched down in Kanawha County.

Commissioners say the hardest hit areas appear to be along Corridor G, South Hills, Kanawha State Forest and the Elk River area.

We have crews out in parts of Charleston and surrounding areas of the county that appeared to have sustained the worst damages.

The tornado warning was radar indicated. There is no official confirmation at this time that a tornado actually formed or touched down.

Meanwhile, nearly 20,000 people are without power in Kanawha County alone.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

