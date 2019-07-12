Multiple-vehicle accident sends several victims to hospital

The intersection at Mt. Lookout along U.S. Route 19 is back open Friday evening after a multiple vehicle accident with entrapment.

According to Nicholas County dispatchers, the accident took place just before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found one victim unresponsive due to traumatic arrest. CPR was provided and successfully revived the victim. They were then transported to a nearby hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

Two other victims were also transported to nearby hospitals, but have been listed in stable condition.

U.S. Route 19 has since been cleared and reopened.

