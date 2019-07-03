UPDATE | 6 taken to hospital after crash

UPDATE 7/3/19 @ 6 p.m.

Six people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Putnam County Tuesday.

Fire officials say the crash happened near the area of Hurricane Creek road and U.S. 35.

Crews say five people were inside one vehicle and one passenger was trapped inside.

Officials say one other person was in a Jeep that went through a guardrail and down an embankment.

There's no word on the extent of their injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/3/19

A portion of a road is shut down after an accident involving multiple vehicles.

The Winfield Volunteer Fire Department says there are multiple people trapped inside the vehicles, and that drivers should avoid the area.

