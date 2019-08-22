Multiple vehicles involved in I-64 crash

Traffic is backed up on I-64 due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Two of three westbound lanes are closed around mile marker 46 in Nitro. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the West Virginia 511 cameras still show a backup near the Cross Lanes interchange and Institute Hill.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ there are conflicting reports about how many vehicles are involved, but EMS took at least one person to the hospital.

Nitro Police, Nitro Fire, the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded.

