Municipal Court to reopen in Nitro

Nitro Municipal Court proceedings will start back up on June 1, according to the city of Nitro.

They've suspended court cases due to the coronavirus.

Officials say they plan to include safety precautions like plexiglass sneeze shields to protect the judge, prosecutor and clerk.

Only 14 people will be allowed in the courtroom at one time, including the judge, prosecutor and clerk.

According to the city, court officials say only the person that has a pending court case will be allowed inside the court room. No family members or children will be let inside.

As another precaution, when one person leaves the court room, another person will be allowed in.

Those inside the court room will be either strongly encouraged or required to wear a face covering. Officials will be providing masks.

The court room, clerk's office and booking area will be sanitized between sessions.

Officials say anyone with a scheduled court proceeding should have received a notification in the mail with a new court date.

If you any questions, call the Municipal Court Clerk Amy Fulks at 304-755-0701.