Murder still unsolved after almost two years

UPDATE 6/13/19 @ 11:58 p.m.

Almost two years later and still no suspect has been charged with the murder of Burley Kelley, 88, of Branchland.

"I'm truly getting aggravated," said Raymond Kelley, Burley Kelley's son. "Because it does take a toll on your way of thinking about things."

Kelley was found dead in June of 2017 in his Branchland home. A guest that was staying with him at the time, called 911.

"The reason it happened to him was because, he was too good to a lot of people he shouldn't have been," said Kelley. "That he should've never let come in."

Troopers have still not released the cause of death but Kelley's family is still in search for justice.

"I know there's somebody out there who does know who did this to my dad," said Raymond Kelley.

State Police ask that if anyone has any information on the investigation to reach out to them.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/19/17

A murder investigation is underway in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln detachment of West Virginia State Police says Burley Kelley, 88, of Branchland was found dead Monday morning in Branchland.

At this time troopers are not releasing the cause of death.

West Virginia State Police say the man was found in his home off state Route 10.

Crews found the man after EMS received a call from a guest who was staying in Burley's house around 4 a.m. Monday.

WVSP say they are questioning people right now to determine what happened.

"There's a lot of people involved and that's why it's going to take awhile," Trooper S.G. Fox told WSAZ.

Rachael Johnson Kelley, daughter-in-law of Burley Kelley, released the following statement:

"He was a father of 12 and step father of 2 that he raised as his own. Grandfather of 41 and great-grandfather of 43. Uncle to many nieces and nephews and greats nieces and nephews. He worked in the coal mines, lumberjack, construction worker & worked in Michigan at the Coke Cola factory. He was a good friend to many and would help anyone that needed it."

