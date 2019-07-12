Apparent murder-suicide incident in Fayette County

Two people have died in an apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County on Friday Morning, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators say it happened on U.S. Route 19 in Hico.

Fayette County 911 Center received information of a vehicle stopped near the Route 60 interchange around 8:15 Friday morning.

First responders found two people in the vehicle. Both with fatal gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation indicates a murder-suicide incident, however detectives are currently working and processing the scene.

The road was shut down for a period of time while the scene was being secured, but has since opened.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at (304) 574-3590.

