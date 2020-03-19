Murder warrant issued in connection to 2019 shooting in Charleston

A warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Charleston in 2019.

Charleston Police have issued a murder warrant for Lasalle Javon Burnett, 38, of Charleston.

According to police, Burnett is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Adam Swim, 41, of Charleston.

To see our previous coverage of the case, click here.

Police say Burnett is already in South Center Regional Jail on an unrelated charge.

Swim was killed at his home on Ash Street in June of 2019, according to police. Police say they found Swim with a gunshot wound to the head when they arrived.