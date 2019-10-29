Murray Energy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Murray Energy has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced new leadership.

Robert Moore, who has served in several positions with Murray, will become president and chief executive of the company.

Founder Bob Murray will become chairman of the board.

Murray's subsidiaries operate mining complexes in a number of locations, including Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

According to a release, Murray has filed motions with bankruptcy court that pending approval, will allow day-to-day operations to continue uninterrupted.

The Company says it intends to finance its operations throughout Chapter 11 with cash on hand and access to a $350 million new money debtor-in-possession financing facility. As part of the plan, the lender of that $350 million plans to form a new entity, Murray NewCo, to take over all of the company's assets.