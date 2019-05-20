Music festival raises money for animal shelter

When the Floyd County Animal Shelter needed a helping hand, Floyd County Community Foundation wanted to show their appreciation for all the hard work the animal shelter does.

"It's been in existence for a long time, and they do a great job of taking care of animals," says the foundation's co-chair Mike Vance.

Vance had the idea of hosting a small music festival in the county for years, so when he told his committee his idea, they loved it.

"This is what we hope to become a signature event for the foundation," said Vance.

Performers from all over Eastern Kentucky took the stage to help raise money for the animal shelter.

"The fact the folks out here in Floyd County put this whole program and invited us out here to sing, we are just really glad to be a part of that because these animals need all the help we can give them," said performer Laid Back Country Picker.

If you did not get the chance to make it to the Sunny Side Mountain Jam and want to donate to the Floyd County Animal Shelter, you can contact them at 606-886-3189.