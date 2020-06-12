Myrtle Beach extends emergency declaration due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Mayor Brenda Bethune has extended the COVID-19 emergency declaration for the city of Myrtle Beach.

Bethune signed the extended declaration on Thursday. According to information from the city, the extension is based on the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases locally and statewide, the fact that Horry County has been declared a hot spot by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the continued need for social distancing and other health and safety measures.

The new order is valid for 30 days unless ended sooner. It can be extended again if needed.

City leaders stressed the extension does not close any businesses or impose any new restrictions or travel prohibitions. It acknowledges that a health emergency still exists and that precautions are advised to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, South Carolina recorded its highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases with 687. The number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic is 16,441. Approximately 588 people across the state have died from the disease

Horry County has recorded 849 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic, with a rate of 240 cases per 100,000 people, according to DHEC. The county has seen 33 deaths.

