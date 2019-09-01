Myrtle Beach taking “wait and see” approach to Dorian

It’s a nice Sunday afternoon for vacationers at Myrtle Beach. A beautiful tropical sky features sunshine amidst towering clouds. Showers are dangling about 30 miles out to sea. With a stiff east and northeast wind, a few of those showers may dance across the famous Grand Strand later today or on Labor Day. Highs are staying in the 80s with the stiff wind offsetting the high humidity.

The gusty onshore wind has created a healthy chop in the water. Folks at the Garden City Pier report people enjoying the ocean and beach while anglers are struggling to hold bottom and to stay out of snags. Life guards are on duty for bathers through Labor Day with rip currents a distinct possibility.

My sources at Myrtle are telling me there is a growing angst about Hurricane Dorian as he has attained category 5 status in the Northern Bahamas. Peak winds are now in excess of 160 miles per hour. The unsettledness people are feeling is knowing there is a monster out there but not knowing what he will do and when he will do it.

Should a storm like that hit the mainland, a catastrophic loss of life and property would occur. BUT the latest data from the experts at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) suggests Dorian is less likely to make a landfall compared to the thinking on Friday. And the reality is until Dorian makes the predicted turn north, all bets are off on impacts from Florida to the Coastal Carolinas.

So why the uncertainty in the forecast? Well that starts with the tortoise like speed of the storm which was a mere 7 miles per hour this morning. In fact the NHC has been saying for days the storm would slow to a snail’s pace if not stall out for a day or 2. That period is right now!

The tempest is now caught in a very weak steering current which makes the forecast less reliable than normal. Think of it this way. If you were riding the rapids on the New or Gauley once your raft made the mid-stream channel you would be “thrusted” downstream in the swift flow. An easy forecast for sure. But if you hang out near the edge of the river and never make the channel, you would tend to drift aimlessly.

When will that drift cease and the raft (Dorian) be sucked into the main channel? That right now is the million dollar question.

So if you have plans to head to the Grand Strand this week my suggestion is to spend a day or two inland until the storm makes it past the latitude of Myrtle (likely Thursday). Only then will we be certain as to any minor (likely) or major (possible) impacts Dorian will share with Myrtle Beach.

Here's a link to the NHC so you can watch the progress of the storm.

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphics_at5+shtml/155815.shtml?cone#contents