Myrtle handles the worst of Dorian

Wow, what a day at Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Dorian has now largely passed. Lighter rains but STILL strong winds will linger overnight, but the eye of the storm has now passed the latitude of Myrtle Beach. That means the risk of storm surge flooding has subsided with the wind now blowing from the north (from land to sea). Reports of scattered power outs are noted after the 60 mile per winds.

Last observation at Myrtle shows a howling north wind gusting to 50 miles per hour with only light rain. The pressure is now rising after bottoming out just above 29.00.” Reports of popping ears in the hurricane-laced air were no doubt common.

In a day-long assault of the Strand, Dorian threw haymakers at Myrtle from pre-dawn past dusk. The triple threat of high winds, tornado warnings and torrential rains closed schools and businesses.

So far what has not materialized is a major storm surge of seawater. Late this Thursday evening, a chat with Mark Kruea, Myrtle PR director, told the tale of the tape.

“No doubt we have done some beach erosion and harmed the dunes, but they are not wiped out.” Mark added the 6”-12” of rain that has fallen has produced areas of high water.

Flash Flood Warnings remain through Horry and Georgetown counties. From the National Weather Service in Wilmington, a word of caution with a host of locations susceptible to overnight high water including Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Myrtle Beach Airport, Socastee, Red Hill, Little River, Springmaid Pier, Garden City, North Myrtle Beach Airport, Murrells Inlet, Cherry Grove Inlet, Little River Entrance, Nixonville, Barefoot Landing Area of North Myrtle Beach, Bucksport, Wampee, Cherry Grove Beach, Burgess and Bucksville.

Remarkably, King’s Highway 17 through the Grand Strand has remained open.

With heavy rains falling as far west as Conway, the Waccamaw River is in flood. Recall last year when the Waccamaw flooded for more than a month in response to Hurricane Florence, some access roads into Myrtle like 501 were closed in spots.

Now earlier on Thursday, a series of tornado warnings produced several touchdowns across Horry, Brunswick and Georgetown counties. One twister did some damage along Ocean Drive at 2nd Avenue in North Myrtle Beach.

The first light of day will unveil the scope of the damage with the cleanup likely to go swift enough to support vacationers who are planning to arrive for the weekend.

Sunshine and windy conditions will be realized behind Dorian on Friday.

