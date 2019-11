Want to catch a glimpse of Mercury?

NASA Astrophysicist Padi Boyd on Studio 3.

Don't look too close, but on November 11th, our solar system's smallest planet will appear as a small black dot gliding across the face of the Sun.

During this rare astronomical event, called a transit, Mercury's orbit passes directly between Earth and the Sun, similar to a solar eclipse.

These events only happen about 13 times per century!

In fact, the next transit won't take place until 2032.