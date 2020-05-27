NASA to launch astronauts to ISS from U.S.

(WSAZ) -- NASA is about to usher in a new era of human spaceflight Wednesday.
WSAZ will carry the launch live on First Look at 4. Lift-off is expected to be at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday.
American Astronauts will once again launch on an American rocket from u.s. soil to the International Space Station.
Sarah spoke with NASA Astronaut Nicole Mann on Studio 3 about what you can expect and what's next for NASA.
WSAZ will carry the launch live on First Look at 4. Lift-off is expected to be at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday.