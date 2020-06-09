NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace calls for end of Confederate flag at tracks

The lone black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series is calling for the stock car racing organization to ban Confederate flags at race tracks.

Bubba Wallace told CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday his position has changed over the years after seeing how uncomfortable the symbol makes some people.

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with confederate flags,” Wallace said. “Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

The trailblazing driver, who finished second in the Daytona 500 in 2018, admitted his stance on the flag would be met with some resistance, but he believes now is the time to make reforms within the organization, which has a significant following in the South.