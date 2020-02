Bernie Sanders has been declared the winner of the Nevada Caucus Saturday.

NBC News called the race shortly after 7:30 Saturday evening.

Sanders took an early lead as results came in. According to NBC, as of 7:40 p.m. EST, he had a 25 point lead over his opponents with just 4.2% of results in.

There are 36 delegates up for grabs that the Democratic candidates were looking to earn Saturday.