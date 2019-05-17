N.Carolina school adopts new ‘Smart Helmet Technology’ to track, analyze impacts in football

Football season will be here before we know it as preseason is just around the corner for many high schools in our area. At Mountain Island Charter in Mount Holly, school officials are making sure safety comes first for players to prevent concussions.

A Mountain Island High School football player in North Carolina sports the team's new "smart helmet". (Source: WBTV)

Every player on the team will get a new helmet, which doesn’t seem like a big deal, but as WBTV’s Bria Bell found out, there’s special equipment on the inside.

We’ve all seen the helmets with padding, but the Riddell InSite Smart Helmets that Mountain Island will be using this coming season is next level. The team had some concussions last season, but with the help of these new helmets they’re hoping the number of concussions stays at zero.

The Raptors say they eat, sleep and breathe football and plan to do so for years to come.

“Once I get to the NFL, I plan on playing for at least nine years,” said Freshman Cornerback, Omari Philyaw.

Experts say the physical stress of blocking and tackling can compare to the force of multiple car crashes at one time. Players say the hard hitting is just part of the game, which brings concerns for concussions and other head injuries.

“It’s the risk you take playing the sport,” said Christian Hunter,a sophomore wide receiver for the Raptors.

The team is hoping their new helmets with InSite Training Tool, or ITT, will be game changer they need to stay healthy all season long.

“It gives us a piece of mind knowing that they’re in the best helmet they we can put them on," said Matter Steger, the school’s Athletic Director.

Inside the helmets, there are special sensors that will alert coaches and trainers how many times a player takes a hit to the head and where the contact happened in real time. Each player will have a profile through a web-based data center to help keep an eye on their behavior and condition whether it be practice or a game – this way, players can’t hide if they’re hurt.

The price to be concussion free isn’t cheap.

Each helmet runs close to $400 according to an online pricing guide.

Raptors’ head coach Robert Washington said told WBTV there’s no price tag they can put on safety.

“We’re not really big on a price tag,” said the head coach. "It’s about putting our kids in the best situation and making sure they’re safe.”

The players say it means a lot to know that the school cares enough to make such an investment so they can play the game they love and feel safe doing so.

