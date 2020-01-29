Economic development in Pikeville includes new restaurant

What appears as just an abandoned lot beside Fastenal, a construction company retailer, is now an opportunity for growth. The city of Pikeville is rolling out plans to transform the area into a new development called Yorktown Landing.

A new development plan called Yorktown Landing is coming to Pikeville, Kentucky.

The space will be home to a Fazoli's, the city of Pikeville Fire Station Two, and a 33,000 square foot retail space.

"I think anytime when talking to the people of Pikeville and have a new development come through, people do get excited because it's jobs, it is opportunity, it does create more of a destination for Pikeville. We consider ourselves a destination," said Executive Economic Director Jill Doston.

And while residents have concerns because U.S. 23 is so heavily traveled, the city says they have a plan.

"The fire department will have its own separate entry here," Doston said. "So they won't have to go though the parking lot if they get a call, they will have immediate access to U.S. 23."

Fasten, a construction retailer company, will have to relocate in order for the new fire department to be built. General Manager Jerry Palmer is happy to see more businesses coming to the area.

"Pikeville is booming, is great. If it happens, we're getting the stuff to make it happen," Palmer said. "I mean, restaurants are awesome, but we need some other stuff with them."

The start of construction for the development plan has not been announced yet.

