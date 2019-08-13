N.J. man charged with abducting woman in Huntington

A man from New Jersey is charged with holding a woman against her will in Huntington while armed with a razor blade, Cabell County court records show.

Paul Frederick Murray, 32, of South Orange, New Jersey, is charged with abduction, kidnapping or concealing a person.

The victim told police she was held against her will on Sunday inside an abandoned house in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman had left a friend’s house and Murray went with her to the abandoned house.

The woman told police that Murray had a black-and-yellow-colored razor blade with him at all times. She said he threatened to slit her throat and kill her if she left.

According to the complaint, the victim was physically held down by the victim but eventually managed to escape to a home in the 500 block of Rear 30th Street. Murray followed her there and was arrested later, the complaint states.

He is being held without bond at Western Regional Jail.

