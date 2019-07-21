Naloxone training series continues Monday in Huntington

It’s the kind of training that could save lives.

Free training in the use of naloxone, which is used for emergency treatment of suspected opioid overdoses, will be available Monday evening in Huntington.

PROACT, the Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care and Treatment, is offering the training, the latest in a series, at the PROACT location on Huntington’s 20th Street from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

No preregistration is required.

“Mainly, we’re targeting people that would be in a position to actually save someone’s life should they overdose,” said Michael Haney, director of PROACT. “It’s a very simple procedure.”

On Monday night, Megan Peterson, a clinical pharmacist with Valley Health Systems, a PROACT partner organization, was scheduled to lead the training.

After the training, those attending will receive a dose of Narcan, the brand-name of naloxone, courtesy of the West Virginia Bureau for Behavioral Health and Health Facilities.

In times of emergency, “People often aren’t sure what to do. They’re at a loss how to save people, save loved ones, sometimes they’ve witnessed an overdose,” Haney said.

“This can help someone, if they see somebody and they want to be able to help that person, they have an immediate response rather than waiting until the ambulance gets there before something is done.”

Along with Valley Health, PROACT is a collaborative effort involving Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall Health, Thomas Health Systems and St. Mary’s Medical Center.

It serves as a hub for comprehensive addiction assessment, education, intervention and treatment solutions by bringing together behavioral, social and medical resources.