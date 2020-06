The name of a pedestrian hit and killed has been released.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Barry Jade Cottrill, 40, from Charleston, was killed.

It happened at 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Smith Road.

Charleston Police received a call about a pedestrian struck. They found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the City of Charleston Traffic Division.

For more information about this story: CLICK HERE