Name released in fatal U.S. Route 35 crash

The name of the person killed in a crash that shut down a major highway has been released.

According to the Mason County Sheriff, Yasin I. Bey, 44, of Baskerville, Virginia was killed.

The accident happened on U.S. 35 near state Route 2 in the Point Pleasant area on Tuesday around 3:40 p.m. This is near the 3 mile intersection.

Deputies say initial reports said a tractor-trailer went off the bridge and exploded. When they got on scene, they found a burning tractor trailer under the bridge.

The operator, Bey, was found dead.

U.S. 35 was closed for about four hours until the bridge could be inspected by the WV Department of Highways.

The Mason County Sheriff's Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

West Virginia State Police, the Point Pleasant Fire Department, Mason County EMS, the Mason County Office of Emergency Services/Division of Homeland Security, the WV Department of Highways, the WV Public Service Commission and Reds Rollen Garage also assisted with the accident.

