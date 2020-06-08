Name released of inmate who died in custody, tested positive for COVID-19

More information has been released about the death of a Boyd County Detention Center inmate who tested positive for COVID-19.

Jail officials say Leslie Bryan, 48, died Sunday. For the original story, Click or Tap here.

It is uncertain at this time, though, if COVID-19 contributed to his death.

Bryan had been incarcerated for 12 days and was asymptomatic during that entire time, according to jail officials.

After Bryan’s death, a COVID-19 test was performed by King’s Daughters Medical Center which came back positive.

Bryan’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, as well as to obtain a second COVID-19 test.

The jail was on lockdown much of Sunday, but that has been lifted.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

