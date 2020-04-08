Names released in Cross Lanes stabbing

The Kanawha County Sheriffs Department released the names of the two individuals involved in a stabbing that happened in Cross Lanes.

Deputies say Alejandre Fuentes, 22, of Cross Lanes stabbed Robert Stone, 39, of Cross Lanes.

Fuentes was detained on Tuesday for questioning, but she was released later that afternoon.

Stone is currently recovering at the hospital from his injuries. Deputies say he was stabbed in the chest.

The investigation is still ongoing. No decisions regarding the filing of charges have been made.

