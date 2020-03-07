Names released of men involved in large fight in Ashland

A man is in jail, and another is in serious condition after police confirm large fight Friday night in Ashland.

Police Chief Todd Kelley says it happened just before 11 on the 400 block of 31st Street.

He says reports to 911 said 10-15 people were fighting at the intersection of 31st Street and Central Avenue, and someone had been stabbed. As police were getting to the scene, they found three people who had been injured, or were suspected of starting the incident.

Police say Donald Abrams, 39, from Ashland was found a block away from the scene with a stab wound to the leg. He is in the hospital, but is expected to fully recover.

Shane Brown, 41, from Ashland was found not too far away. Police tell WSAZ he had injuries to his arm and face.

According to police, Brown was charged with wanton endangerment related to Abrams' injuries and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

A couple of blocks away, police say they found Christopher Brown, 24, on the ground, with a severe head injury. Police say he is Shane Brown's son. He was flown to a Huntington hospital where he is in critical condition. However, investigators say charges against him are pending for allegedly stabbing Abrams.

Police say this incident is not related to an incident a few weeks ago where two juveniles were stabbed after a fight.

No further details are being released at this time.

