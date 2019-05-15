Nation salutes fallen officer from Kentucky

The country salutes a Kentucky officer murdered in the line of duty. Those who knew him best said it’s a fitting tribute.

Offc. Scotty Hamilton is honored in the nation's capital (Source: Gray DC)

“He’ll never be forgotten,” said Pikeville Police Chief Chris Edmonds.

The legacy of slain Offc. Scotty Hamilton is now etched into the stone of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Pikeville Police Chief Chris Edmonds said it’s powerful to see Hamilton’s name amongst the 21,000 honored there. “It’s hard to see one of your own there,” said Edmonds, “it just brings back all the memories, it’s a wonderful thing to see the honor that’s been given to him.”

Hamilton’s name is one of 638 from Kentucky on the memorial wall, each representing a life cut short by health problems, crashes, and violent attacks dating back to 1845. Hamilton lost his life in March of last year; the man who murdered him is set to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Wednesday, President Donald Trump addressed the colleagues, friends, and family of the 158 fallen officers from around the country recognized this year. He told them the country is behind them and praying for them. “Your loved ones were extraordinary and selfless Americans who gave everything they had in defense of our communities, our children and our nation,” he said.

We asked the Chief Edmonds what his former officer would have thought of the week of tributes. “For him to just be able to see all of this one time, just would’ve been amazing to him,” he said, “I’d love for him just to be able to see it.”

