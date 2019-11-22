National Adoption Month in Studio 3

Dodi Noble was in Studio 3 for National Adoption Month with her daughter, Miley.

When Dodi was a kid, her grandparents fostered, so it has been something she has always wanted to do. Later on in life, Dodi had two kids, Bella and Braxton, with her husband Kevin. A few years went by when they decided to look into adoption.

The adoption process took about nine months. The family traveled to China to meet Miley and bring her home when she turned 3-years-old.

Dodi says for anyone looking to adopt, you should do whatever is right for your family, whether you're adopting internationally or in the states.